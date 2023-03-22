Mexico authorizes passage to foreign migrants with appointment confirmed by CBP – Hola News

Mexico City, Mar 21 (EFE).- Mexico authorized the passage of foreign migrants who have an appointment confirmed by the Customs and Border Protection Office (CBP, in English), reported this Tuesday the National Institute of Migration (INM) dependent of the Ministry of the Interior of Mexico.

In addition, he clarified that the care he provides “does not imply the issuance of permits to stay in Mexico.”

In a statement, the INM indicated that “it allows the use of Mexican territory for the transit of foreign persons” originating from Venezuela, Haiti, Cuba and Nicaragua “who have an application to enter the United States previously accepted by CBP.

He explained that for this, the immigration authority “maintains communication with CBP links” in order to verify the existence of an appointment in US territory “and allow their passage to reach the port of entry authorized by the United States, whether by air or land. and complete your process.

The note clarifies that the care provided by the INM to foreigners who have requested their entry process into the United States through the CBP ONE or Advance Travel Authorization (ATA) application “does not imply the issuance of documentation migration by the Mexican government.

The region is experiencing a record migratory flow, with 2.76 million undocumented people detained at the United States border with Mexico in fiscal year 2022.