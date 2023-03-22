Run when you see cops; they find weapons and glass

Juarez City.- Municipal police arrested Julián UR, for finding a long weapon, a short weapon, bullets and crystal drugs, reported the Municipal Public Security Secretariat in a bulletin.

Municipal elements that carried out surveillance in the streets Ejido Aldama and Ejido Buenaventura, in the Terrenos Nacionales neighborhood, observed a person who was carrying a backpack, he began to run away when he noticed the presence of police units passing by him.

Reason for which they caught up with him and upon carrying out a preventive inspection, they located the following weapons inside said backpack.

A .223 caliber assault rifle with a magazine stocked with 30 rounds; a 380 caliber firearm with a magazine stocked with seven bullets; a 9-millimeter firearm with a magazine stocked with nine bullets; 44 rounds for a .223 caliber firearm; three plastic bags with glass, weighing approximately one kilo 350 grams.

The bulletin also indicates that the detainee offered the officers the amount of 96,400 pesos and 200 dollars to let him continue on his way, a crime for which he was also charged.

Julián UR, 19 years old, was consigned before the corresponding authority for his alleged responsibility in the commission of crimes against the federal law on firearms and explosives, against health and promotion of illegal conduct.