Mexico in intensive care after losing to Panama

MIAMI.- Federarles de Chiriquí (Panama) set up an ambush in the ninth inning against right-hander Jake Sánchez and came back to beat the Naranjeros de Hermosillo (Mexico) 4-3 on the third day of the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series.

After a problem with Luis Márques, who was ready to pitch the ninth inning, the Mexican manager had to call Sánchez for an emergency.

Panama, which had only given two hits in the entire match, reached its first batter by walk and then the Miami Marlins big leaguer, Christian Bethancourt, hit a tubey.

With one out on the board, Panama scored and then a Bethancourt scored the tying one. Once again, Santo’s bat appeared at the right moment and he hit a two-two hit to RBI.