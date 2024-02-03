David Bisbal, Amaia and Estopa will perform at the next Goya gala

MADRID.- The 38th edition of the Awards Goya which will be held on February 10 at the Valladolid Fair, will feature performances by Amaia, David Bisbal Estopa, María José Llergó, India Martínez Niña Pastori, Sílvia Pérez Cruz and Salvador Sobral.

The Film Academy has confirmed the names of the artists who will take the stage, among which Amaia stands out, who will repeat in these awards after performing ‘Marisol’s Song’ in 2020.

With two albums, the Navarrese singer and songwriter adds to her musical side her debut as an actress in La Mesías, with those who were her teachers in ‘Operación Triunfo’. In the series, she leads the group Stella Maris, which will participate in the next edition of Primavera Sound.

For his part, David Bisbal will premiere at the Goya. The Almeria artist has received numerous recognitions in his 20-year career, an anniversary that he celebrated last year inside and outside Spain, with eight albums behind him.

The brothers David and José Muñoz, Estopa, grew up singing Camarón, Los Chichos, Serrat and Sabina. Gold Medal for Merit in Fine Arts 2023, Estopa celebrates its 25 years in music in March with ‘ESTOPÍA’.

María José Llergó already won the Goya for Best Original Song for ‘Te awaits the sea’ for Mediterráneo. The singer links tradition and the avant-garde in the art of flamenco, and she has participated in ‘COLORS’, the audiovisual platform in which she has also collaborated with Dua Lipa. In ‘Ultrabelleza’ she takes another step in her career.

Meanwhile, India Martínez, who fuses styles in her varied discography, will perform at the awards gala that she has also won on another occasion, in addition to accumulating more nominations at the Latin Grammys.

With ‘Camino’, Niña Pastori has won her fifth Latin Grammy for best flamenco album. Influenced by the greats of this genre, the singer and songwriter from Cádiz, whose first performance was at the age of 8, combines the purism of her voice with new musical trends.

Likewise, Silvia Pérez Cruz has participated in musical, theatrical and cinematographic projects that have earned her the National Prize for Current Music and two Goya Awards, among other recognitions.

In Spain, Salvador Sobral, the Portuguese singer-songwriter who gave his country victory in Eurovision for the first time, discovered his musical identity. Since then, more concerts, more followers and more awards have come for this Portuguese who has put ‘timbre’ to the title of his fourth studio album.