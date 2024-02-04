Humpback whales spotted off Florida coast

Two humpback whales were spotted in just 40 feet of water in front of the Margaritaville Hollywood Beach Resort in South Florida.

The incredible animals surprised a group of fishermen, who recorded the event.

“It’s so beautiful! I hope that Miami, with all the development, continues to surprise us with so much beauty of nature,” posted an Internet user in the Instagram post of the lifestyle_miami page.

Hollywood is a city in Broward County, neighboring Miami-Dade.

Last December two fishermen were surprised by a gray whale on a Miami-Dade beachthe first sighting of this species that has been documented in Sunny Isles Beach.

It was Captain Abie Raymond, who was celebrating his birthday on a day of fishing with his father in Sunny Isles Beach when he suddenly captured images of a whale breaking the surface in the waters: “it emerged and, after exhaling, showed its incredible queue,” he said.

Humpback whales, also called humpback whales, are among the largest that exist, and adults have a length of 12 to 16 m and a weight of approximately 36,000 kg.

They are acrobatic animals that often propel themselves over the surface and then hit the water. At this time, places like Los Cabos, in Mexico, are a place for the migration of dozens of humpback whales that arrive from the cold waters of the north around Alaska to have their calves.