Dominican Republic shows its power and stops Puerto Rico in

MIAMI.- The Dominican Republic team (Tigres del Licey) relied on a two-run home run by Robinson Canó to beat Puerto Rico (Criollos de Caguas) 5-2 in the Miami 2024 Caribbean Series.

The veteran hit his full return hit in the second inning so that the Dominicans had a 4-0 lead at that time.

Canó went 2 for 4, with two RBIs and allowed his team’s pitching to work more freely, although the Dominican defense got into some problems.

Starter César Valdes worked for five innings in which he allowed six hits and the only two runs for the Puerto Ricans.

Manager Gilbert Gómez gave the ball to also starter Cameron Gann in the next two innings and for the eighth he brought in JC Mejía to prepare the way for closer Jairo Ascencio, who retired the ninth without problem.

With this victory, the current monarchs of the Caribbean Series have a 2-1 record. They lost the first day against Venezuela (Tiburones de La Guaira) and then beat Nicaragua.

Tomorrow the blue team will face Mexico in the last game of the fourth day of this Caribbean Series.