Mexico: Two dead in hot air balloon fire over Teotihuacan

The hot air balloon crashed in a communal field in the municipality of Teotihuacan, in the center of the country. A 39-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man died, and a minor was injured.

Two people died and a third was injured after their hot air balloon caught fire near the pre-Hispanic archaeological site of Teotihuacan, a major tourist attraction in Mexico, the regional government said on Saturday.

“Passengers jumped from the hot air balloon,” the government of Mexico State, which includes the capital, said in a statement.

Two dead and one injured

A 39-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man died, and a minor suffered first and second degree burns to the face and a fractured right femur, the statement added, without specifying the total number of passengers.

A video broadcast by several media shows the nacelle on fire in a perfectly clear sky.

The hot air balloon crashed in a communal field in the municipality of Teotihuacan, in the center of the country, the document indicates.

Several tour operators offer a hot air balloon flight over the site of Teotihuacan, about 70 kilometers northeast of Mexico City, from around 150 dollars.

With its pyramids of the sun and the moon, and its causeway of the dead, Teotihuacan is the most important monument of the pre-Hispanic classical period, which reached its peak between the first and seventh centuries in the Valley of Mexico.