Miami prepares to welcome the New Year at Bayfront Park

The city of Miami is getting ready to say goodbye to the year with a spectacular concert in Bayfront Park.

An event organized by the City of Miami and Commissioner Joe Carollo foresees the presence of several stars, many of them Cuban-American, such as Willy Chirino, Arturo Sandoval, Albita, Amaury Gutiérrez, Carlos Oliva, Yotuel, Aymée Nuviola, Malena, Lena Burke and many more, reported Telemundo 51.

Aymée Nuviola, one of the featured artists, anticipates a show full of variety and styles.

Lena Burke also expressed the public’s gratitude for this event, which will have its 35th edition this year and will have guests representing the culture of the large migrant community in South Florida.

The singer Ernesto Cabrera of The Latin Divoswill bring the Latin and Hispanic flavor to an international level, and Fedro, a Mexican singer, will represent his country with Mariachi México Internacional.

The Spanish Andrea Pusa will also delight with its music while “Nick en Talla” will please changüí lovers with its Cubanness.

The show will also feature the participation of Tres de la Habana, Lucrecia, el Funky, Jacob Forever, Señorita Dayana, and other musicians from the island based in the city of Miami.

The production of this event is in charge of the experienced Miguel Ferro, with technology from EngageLive.