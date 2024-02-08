Micah Richards, on the Olympic Village parties: There was a room full of condoms

Micah Richards has told what coexistence was like in the London Olympic Village during the celebration of the 2012 Gameswhere, according to his words in the Rest is Football pdcast, collected in the Daily Mailathletes don’t get bored.

It was the party of all parties, said the former Manchester City defenderwho was one of eighteen players selected by Stuart Pearce for the British team.

More news The footballer’s still wife, who had started the divorce proceedings and then stopped them, testified during the process and accompanied the player’s family.

The footballer, who was tried this week for sexual assault, dressed in white, a color that indicates transparency.

There was absolutely everything there, we had McDonalds there, a Chinese, a large coffee maker with everything you wanted, and for free, said the former player, who hung up his boots in 2019. It’s what I imagine it must be like when you go to university, when you’re in the hallways and you share a room.; “I was with Daniel Sturridge,” he added.

Trasnochando

We were there three nights, we went to train and returned to the villa. Those three nights we were there until 4 in the morningsays the former footballer.

You have different campuses, the Great Britain team in one block, Brazil, France, all these countries, and there is a huge room full of condoms!, he explained. It was like, obviously promoting safe sex, and honestly, I was on fire.

Related news

And from Richards’ words it is clear that he took advantage of the opportunity: Honestly, it was in full swing. He was a little thinner, a little more marked, a little more toned, it was summer and he was walking without his shirt.

During those London Olympic Games, About 150,000 condoms were sent to the town for the enjoyment of the more than 10,500 athletes who participated, a number that even tripled for Rio 2016.