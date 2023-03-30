Michael Cera and company are back! The cast and what we know about the ‘Scott Pilgrim’ anime

It was in January 2022 when this project was discussed and of course the fans were immediately excited. The anger is that it had not been officially announced… until now. To the anime series of Scott Pilgrim It is a fact and it looks better than we could imagine.

Image from the 2010 ‘Scott Pilgrim’ movie. Photo: Universal.

Netflix announces the anime of ‘Scott Pilgrim’ with Michael Cera and company back

The live action movie Scott Pilgrim he left us many great things: a very entertaining story, songs like “Black Sheep” (originally by Metric) that became classics, and above all, a cast that we will always remember with Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Chris Evans, Brie Larson and more great actors who earned the affection of the people.

And we just remember them now since practically the entire stellar cast of that film, will return to do the voice cast for the anime Scott Pilgrim. This was officially announced by Netflix this Thursday, March 30.

Anna Kendrick y Mary Elizabeth Winstead en ‘Scott Pilgrim’ del 2010. Foto: Universal.

Cera and Winstead will reprise (in voice cast) Scott Pilgrim and Ramona Flowers. The other returning members are Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Anna Kendrick as Stacy Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Brandon Routh as Todd Ingram, Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves, and Ellen Wong as Knives Chau, to name a few. some.

Total nostalgia, we know. check below the official announcement of Netflix, with the cast of the anime of Scott Pilgrim. Excited or what’s up?

The animation studio behind the Scott Pilgrim anime

Other interesting details about the anime of Scott Pilgrim that comes to Netflix, is that Bryan Lee O’Malley y BenDavid Grabinski – authors and artists who created the original comics – will be executive producers, as well as writers and showrunners of this installment. Edgar Wightdirector of the 2010 film, will also join him as executive director.

Now, as it is an anime, surely many have doubts about which studio will be in charge of the animation. As Deadline mentions, Science SARU will be the production company in charge of this task in what will be one of the great projects in its catalogue.

The study, just so that they can see what’s up, worked on the animation of some episodes of Adventure Timeand among his most recent works a collaboration is found for Star Wars: Visions. Here below we leave you a little of his work.

It may interest you