“Milestone”: OpenAI presents new chatbot version

According to the manufacturer, a new version of the chatbot ChatGPT is intended to make the program, which is based on artificial intelligence, more secure, more accurate and more similar to people. GPT-4 is a “milestone” and the technology shows “human-level performance in some professional and academic tasks,” wrote the Californian company OpenAI in a blog post yesterday when presenting the new version.

ChatGPT creates texts with the help of artificial intelligence. Users can specify individual commands or sentences, which the system then supplements independently with the help of vast amounts of data from the Internet.

The new version GPT-4 is “less good than a human in many real-life scenarios, but just as good as a human in many professional and academic contexts,” the OpenAI press release said.

According to the information, an important novelty compared to GPT-3 is that texts should be created from both text and image information in the future. For example, if a user sends a picture of the inside of a refrigerator, GPT-4 will not only correctly identify what’s inside, but also suggest what to cook with the ingredients. However, the function is not yet widely available, the US company added.

The software company Microsoft, which has invested billions of dollars in the start-up, announced that its search engine Bing already runs with GPT-4.