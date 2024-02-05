Miley Cyrus triumphs at the Grammys with her hit Flowers

MIAMI.- It was not his first nomination for Grammy, but it is the first gala in which he wins. Although Taylor Swift was the big winner in the album of the year category, Miley Cyrus He shone and enjoyed the night in which, after more than 20 years of career and several nominations in previous years, he won two coveted gramophones.

On the night of February 4, in the 66th edition of the prestigious celebration, Cyrus won in the categories of best pop solo performance and best recording of the year for her success Flowers.

Her time at the ceremony, in addition to being marked by her powerful style and wardrobe changes, which showed how Miley enjoys this stage of her career, was also sealed by her genuine speeches and how she celebrated each achievement.

Miley’s genuine celebration

Accompanied by her mother, her sister and her boyfriend Maxx Morando, for Cyrus each mention was a surprise. “I did it!” She said when the camera focused on her as she was the winner for best pop solo performance, with which she got her first statuette in this award.

Picking up his gramophone from Mariah Carey, the singer 31 years old highlighted his admiration for the popular diva. “This is too iconic. I could miss the award, but not Mariah Carey,” she said, laughing.

The success of Flowers

Later, actress Meryl Streep and music producer Mark Ronson took the stage to present the best recording of the year. Again, Miley won. After hugging and kissing her mother and her boyfriend, she went up to the stage to highlight that she has enjoyed every step of her career.

“This award is incredible. But I really hope it doesn’t change anything because my life was beautiful yesterday,” he added.

It was at this moment that he thanked his mother and family but did not mention his father, country singer Billy Ray Cyrus. “I don’t think I’ve forgotten anyone, but maybe I forgot to put on underwear,” he commented, referring to the sensual dress she was wearing at that moment.

Flowers It was released on January 12, 2023, and since its release as the first single from his eighth studio album, Endless Summer Vacationthe piece was positioned among the most popular of the year.

On Spotify the song has more than 1,746,000,000 views.