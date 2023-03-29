Misik shows you the best hearing aids for your daily routine

On the market there are various technological devices that help us improve some of the activities we do, such as our exercise routines. For that, there are brands like Misik that offer the best products of this style, such as headphones, at an incomparable price and quality.

With the implementation of new software or technologies, the products in this branch have changed over time, so now they are wireless devices, where wireless headphones have positioned themselves very well among consumers around the world. world.

Wireless hearing aids are devices that allow you to listen to the sound originating from a device such as a cell phone or computer, without the need to be connected to said device by means of a cable. The popularity of these devices can be seen in data from Counterpoint Research, the latest industry forecasts, sales of TWS wireless headphones increased in 2021 to exceed the barrier of 300 million units distributed worldwide.

While a Qualcomm study highlighted that these devices are well received by most people, because 73 percent of consumers are interested in being completely cable-free.

Misik’s hearing aids

Misikwhich is a one hundred percent Mexican company, which was founded thanks to the experience of more than 30 years in electronics, becoming a leading firm in Mexico in the import and distribution of electronic items worldwide.

This brand has a large catalog of technological products, where its wireless headphones stand out, considered by the Federal Consumer Attorney’s Office (Profeco), as one of the best on the market today.

According to Profeco’s analysis, Misik obtained a good rating in the tests of the other devices of this style that it carried out. He also highlighted that these have a cost of 341 Mexican pesos. When they fall they get damaged. The battery lasts six hours and 44 minutes and the case has a charge indicator light.

It is worth mentioning that the firm also sells various speakers equipped with Bluetooth, they have features such as SD card, USB and auxiliary options and even radio for the more traditional ones, with which they will help extend quality music in every corner of your home.

before that, Misik It is the best ally for people to brighten up their days and get out of the routine with the best devices on the market.

