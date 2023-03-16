8 must-see Netflix releases this Friday; March 17th

Nothing better than ending the week with 8 Netflix releases to watch over the weekend and hurry, because depending on your routine, you might not even have enough time to check out all these new releases in just one weekend. This Friday, March 17, releases from Netflix that are unmissable, new films, new series, a documentary and a new competition reality show, enter the catalog of the giant Netflix. See everything that premieres this Friday and choose your Netflix programming for the weekend. A Friday full of news to enjoy the weekend and stay on top of all Netflix releases.

Netflix Releases March 17th

This Friday, March 17, a touching and breathtaking Greek police mystery series premieres. The story revolves around the music. See more.

The Maestro and the Sea (2023) The Maestro and the Sea (2023) “The Maestro and the Sea” follows the journey of musician Orestis (played by Christoforos Papakaliatis), who decides to travel to the peaceful island of Paxos with the aim of bringing back an ancient music festival. Upon arriving there, he easily approaches the residents of the small town, and quickly becomes involved in the community, knowing their stories and becoming romantically involved with the young and beautiful Klelia (played by Klelia Andriolatou). However, as he gets closer to the residents, Orestis begins to be affected by the problems that each one of them carries, and is thrown into a web of mysteries, threats and secrets that the community will do everything to keep hidden.

Also debuting on Netflix is ​​another Spanish crime thriller series “Up to Heaven”. In it, we follow the story of a widow who enters the world of crime to be able to take care of her son, but on the other hand ends up becoming an enemy of her own father.

Up to Heaven: The Series (2023)

Up to Heaven: The Series (2023) A newly widowed single mother finds herself in a difficult situation and joins her late husband’s gang to not depend on her father, a known criminal in Madrid. The death of her husband Ángel, leader of the gang, puts Sole in a difficult position, with a son to take care of and several businesses to manage. Determined not to return to her father’s domain, she seeks new allies to help her unravel the mysteries that surround her life, while gaining the gang’s trust to carry out major robberies. However, the police and other gangs in the area don’t make it easy for her.

In addition to the previous series, a reality show for those who like to dance is also debuting in the catalogue. A dance competition where the winner takes $100,000.

Dance 100 (2023)

Dance 100 (2023) Hosted by Ally Love, “Dance 100” is a street dance competition involving eight talented dancers ready to show off their skills as choreographers. Featuring 100 of the world’s best dancers, contestants will have to create, teach and deliver spectacular group performances to impress the jury – which, surprisingly, is the reality show’s own dancers.

Another series debuting this week turns the King of Rock in “Agent Elvis” into an animated series on Netflix.

Agent Elvis (2023)

Agent Elvis (2023) In this adult-oriented animated series, Netflix introduces Elvis who this time trades rock music to become a secret spy agent. Elvis joins a secret program where he is tasked with preventing villains from destroying the world.

This Friday new movies also arrive on Netflix. 2 drama and thriller productions premiere. See synopsis of film releases.

King of Shadows (2023), Marc Fouchard

King of Shadows (2023), Marc Fouchard Adama lost his sight in his childhood. His father’s sudden death exposes latent family conflicts with his half-brother, Ibrahim, who is considered a charismatic figure in the community. When Ibrahim becomes embroiled in a cycle of violence and disorder, Adama’s stability begins to crumble. To protect the people he loves, he must face his stepbrother and confront his destiny.

O Som do Caos (2023), Steffen Geypens

O Som do Caos (2023), Steffen Geypens The film’s plot revolves around Matt, an influencer who has just become a father, and his discovery of a dark secret from his father’s past, who suffers from mental disorders. Matt decides to look into the matter, but ends up opening a Pandora’s box that reveals more family drama than he bargained for. Meanwhile, Liv, his wife, is worried and will do everything in her power not to lose him. But will she be able to act in time?

For those who enjoy a documentary, “The Greatest Cricket Scandal” premieres this Friday. A crime documentary that investigates one of the biggest manipulation scandals in India.

The Greatest Cricket Scandal (2023)

The Greatest Cricket Scandal (2023) This sports documentary brings an investigation behind one of India’s biggest match-fixing scandals, involving the athletes and journalists who uncovered the grand scheme of corruption.

And, if you have older children at home, this movie is great for you to watch together over the weekend. Premiere of “The Magician’s Elephant”.