Return to Silent Hill begins shooting next month

The movie adaptation of Silent Hill faced huge criticism when it was released in 2006 and was another one of those crappy movies based on a video game. Despite this, interest in a sequel seems to have remained and a sequel, Return to Silent Hill, is on the way. Christophe Gans, who directed the first film, will also direct the sequel and as expected the film will be based on Silent Hill 2. Now we also know that filming will start next month and Hannah Emily Anderson (Jigsaw, X-Men: Dark Phoenix) and Jeremy Irvine (War Horse) will star in it.

“Return to Silent Hill is a mythological love story about someone so deeply in love, they’re willing to go to hell to save someone. I’m delighted to have the wonderful talents of both Jeremy Irvine and Hannah Emily Anderson take us on this journey into a psychological horror world that I hope will both satisfy and surprise fans of Silent Hill.”

