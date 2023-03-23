Miss Grand International: What is the contest about where Luciana Fuster will compete for the title to represent Peru

What is the contest about where Luciana Fuster will compete for the title to represent Peru.

Luciana Fuster has surprised locals and strangers by being presented as one of the official candidates to obtain the title Miss Grand Peru and thus be able to represent the country in the Miss Grand International 2023.

But, what is this pageant about? What does the competition do to Miss Universe and Miss World? This female beauty contest originates from Thailand and has been held since 2013.

The Thai businessman and presenter Nawat Itsaragrisil, founded the beauty pageant Miss Grand International under the slogan ‘Stop war and violence’ and the first edition was held on November 19 in the city of Bangkok, Thailand and was won by Janelle Chaparro, representative of Puerto Rico.

Currently, about 80 candidates who come from different countries of Latin America and the Far East participate. Although Miss Grand International does not ask the franchising countries for a national contest to choose their representatives, there are some that hold their own contest, for example, Miss Grand Spain, Miss Grand Paraguay, Miss Grand Colombia, Miss Grand Thailand and the Miss Grand Peru.

It is a beauty contest to select the lady who will represent the country in the Miss Grand International. This pageant is carried out by the president of the Miss Peru Organization, Jessica Newton.

Peru debuted in this female beauty event in 2014 and brought its representative, Sophia Venero, who was in the top 20.

Our current Miss Grand Peru 2022 is janet leyva. The beauty queen will be in charge of delivering the crown to the new winner. Among the most prominent candidates are:

Janet Leyva, Miss Grand Peru 2022.

María José Lora: Miss Grand International 2017

She is the first South American and the only Peruvian who so far has managed to obtain the crown of the Mis Grand International.

The actress and model from Trujillo was designated to represent our country, after participating in the 2017 edition of Miss Peru. Jessica Newton chose her because she saw the conditions to take the crown.

The 5th edition of the contest was held on the islands of Phu Quoc island in Vietnam and 76 countries participated. María José was crowned on October 25, 2017.

María José Lora, Miss Grand International 2017. Facebook

Prissila Howard Neira: Miss Grand Peru 2016

The beautiful model and businesswoman from Piura was Miss Grand Peru 2016 and Miss Peru Universe 2017. Prissila participated in the 2016 Miss Grand International edition, when it was held for the first time outside of Thailand, this time it was held in Las Vegas in the United States.

Due to her great performance on the catwalk and her development, she ranked in the top 10 and won for best national costume. However, the title went to Indonesia with Arisla Putri.

Prissila Howard, Miss Peru 2017. (Photo: Diffusion)

Camila Escribens: Miss Grand Peru 2019

The beautiful model of Peruvian nationality came to rank in the top 10 in the 7th Miss Grand International contest in Caracas, Venezuela, and finished in the Top 10 among 60 competitors.

She was later nominated by the Miss Peru Organization as Miss Supranational Peru 2020 and was supposed to participate in the 12th edition of Miss Supranational in Poland, but withdrew due to health reasons.

She decided to apply for Miss Peru Universe in 2021 and was the first runner-up, at that time Jely Rivera was crowned. She and she this year she will apply for the third time to Miss Peru 2023.

Camila Writens. Instagram.

Samantha Batallanos: Miss Grand Peru 2021

The model participated in the Miss Grand International 2021 and ranked among the top 20 candidates of the contest that was held in Vietnam. In addition, she won the best typical costume inspired by a bird from Tumbes. The 26-year-old model and journalist accepted the statuette with a big smile on her face.

Samantha Batallanos Since she was 15 years old, she has participated in beauty pageants, such as Miss Peru Universe 2012 and Miss Peru Universe 2017. In addition, she represented our country in Miss Landscape International 2018, where she finished as second runner-up.

A year later, she participated in Miss Peru 2019, but on stage she was crowned Miss Grand Peru 2020. However, she was dismissed when she was in full preparation. In her place, they summoned Maricielo Gamarra.

Maricielo was caught in a bar during the curfew, which is why she was removed from the contest by Jessica Newton, director of Miss Peru. Samantha returned to represent the country in the Miss Grand International 2021.

However, beyond her work as a beauty queen, she has made headlines in different media for her relationship with boxer Jonathan Maicelo.