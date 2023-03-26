Monaco: its future, Disasi sets a condition

Having become a French international on the occasion of the 2022 World Cup, Axel Disasi (25 years old, 28 games and 2 goals in L1 this season) has changed in size in recent months. Although under contract with AS Monaco until June 2025, the central defender admits that failure to qualify for the next Champions League could jeopardize his future in the Principality.

“Already thanks to Monaco, I was able to reach the selection. So on this point, I am grateful to the club. For the rest, there will be a reflection that will be done. To be called here (in selection, editor’s note) , we have to play in Europe regularly and be one of the best, underlined the Habs to the Goal media. It is also our ambition with AS Monaco so we will have to qualify for Europe and then we will see what it’s going to happen. We’re talking about the Champions League of course. The Europa League, I know. But it’s true that when I talk about it with Dayot (Upamecano) or Ibrahima (Konat), I want to taste it and I want to give myself the means to be there. (…) It’s a showcase for the selection.”

Currently 4th in Ligue 1 with three points behind Lens and the podium, ASM will have to be convincing to keep the native of Gonesse.