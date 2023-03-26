A whitewater stadium and a body of water at the gates of Paris

The Vaires-sur-Marne nautical stadium will host Olympic rowing and canoeing events. It is also open to all amateurs who wish to take advantage of its infrastructures.

Para-swimming world vice-champion, Théo Curin, takes us behind the scenes of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games every week. This time, we are going 40 km from Paris, to the Vaires-sur -Marne, in Seine-et-Marne, one of the future sites of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Inaugurated 3 years ago, this base is the training center for many French people, with its whitewater course and lake.

Théo finds there the director of performance at the French canoe kayak federation, Rémi Gaspard: “Here will take place the rowing and canoeing events for the Games, in particular the sprint and the para-canoeing. The body of water is two kilometers long, the distance necessary for rowing; for canoeing, we need 200m for the sprint and 1500m for the slalom in the whitewater course.”

The Vaires-sur-Marne nautical base is intended for both competitors and the general public. (FABRICE RIGOBERT / FRANCEINFO)

A stadium also open to the general public

For the Olympic Games, grandstands will be built, which will be able to accommodate up to 24,000 spectators. This will be unprecedented for this center which does not usually host major events or competitions, but serves as a training base. “There is the magic, too, of the Olympic Gamesrejoices Rémi Gaspard, is that there will be a strong audience.”

Six events in slalom, 10 in sprint and 10 in para-canoe. The ambition is to bring back a few medals and the athletes of these sports hope to contribute to France’s rank at the Olympic Games. By 2024, the Vaires-sur-Marne nautical stadium will be open to French competitors, to international teams who would like to book it, but also to the general public wishing to taste the joys of these disciplines in an exceptional setting.