Morales launched his candidacy for president: “We are going to reshape everything”

These are things that the radical militants who came from all over the country like to join the act in which it was announced that Gerardo Morales is a candidate for the UCR: the red and white liturgy, the party tradition, the climate of enthusiasm.

The governor of Jujuy spoke before a full auditorium: “Here is the Radical Civic Union standing, here is Together for Change standing, with our principles, our values, and here we are to transform the country, so that there is work for our people , to turn Argentina. Let’s turn Argentina around, we are going to command the destinies of this country as we know how to do it. Go ahead, radicals. Long live the country.”

Among those invited were the leaders of the Radical Civic Union, Alfredo Cornejo, Rodolfo Suarez, Gustavo Valdes, Martin Lousteau, martin tetaz y Gustavo Valdes.