Moyano ignored the mandatory conciliation and ordered the tolls to be raised

He Single Union of Toll and Related Workers (SUTPA) decided to disregard the mandatory conciliation issued this Tuesday and resume the forceful measures that consist of lifting the toll barriers of the Buenos Aires – La Plata Highway and the Atlantic corridor.

This decision revives the conflict that exists between the union led by Facundo Moyano and the company Autopistas de Buenos Aires SA (AUBASA). Taking into account the return of the measure, after just over two and a half hours of normal operation, motorists once again encountered the barriers erected at the toll booths.

In a first instance, the union entity decided to abide by the conciliation and lift the measure of forcealthough they warned that “In the face of any obstacle that is placed for compliance with the implementation or improvements in safety for workers, we will resume the measure “. Finally, after about two and a half hours they raised the barriers again.

The union took the measure one day after AUBASA announced “the reparation of a historical debt with the workers.” From the union entity, however, they spoke of an “unsustainable situation.” In addition to raising the barriers, they concentrated on the Hudson Turnpike. On the day of the date we have decided to move forward with the process of effectuating and recategorizing the workers of AUBASA. The purpose of this process is to improve working conditions and provide employment stability as provided by law. pic.twitter.com/zf4kQa1csP — AUBASA – Buenos Aires Highways (@AU_BA_SA) April 5, 2023 SUTPA released a statement on Tuesday morning in which it specified its claims: 150 effective and 100 recategorized. In addition, they ask for improvements in security conditions in the face of “the alarming degree of exposure.” As they pointed out, the Buenos Aires state company “continues with a policy of job insecurity in an increasingly difficult social and economic context.” The firm responded to this claim hours later, late Tuesday night. As officially reported, they advanced “with the process of effectuation and recategorization.” “This represents the reparation of a historical debt with the workers of AUBASA”, they assured. Given the unsustainable situation with AUBASA, let’s go on strike 👇 pic.twitter.com/0Ni6uyY2P5 – Toll Union (@Sutpacgt) April 5, 2023 He was the guild owner himself, Facundo Moyano, the one who announced the protest and made a series of strong claims in the middle of a radio interview. Hours later, for its part, the state firm responded to these questions and announced the “reparation of a historical debt with the workers” and will advance the start of a plan to incorporate contracted personnel to the permanent plant and the recategorization of those who are already employed. are formally incorporated into the company.

SUTPA, however, started a new protest and issued a strong statement in which mention was made of an “unsustainable situation.” In that framework, In addition to not collecting tolls, it was reported that there will also be a concentration at the Hudson toll and it was announced that the strike will take place “indefinitely”.

DAY OF PROTESTS

The measure is also combined with the “national picketing” that will be carried out by the Piquetera Unit (UP). It is a national day of protest with more than 128 cuts throughout the country and will include the interruption of access to the Autonomous City of Buenos Aires, in demand for “the 18 million poor and millions of indigents.”

The organization announced that The measure will begin at 10 am and will include the interruption of access to the Federal Capital on the La Plata-Buenos Aires HighwayPueyrredón Bridge, Route 197 and Panamericana, La Noria Bridge, Route 3 and Gral. Paz, Route 23 and West Access (Moreno) and four other cuts in Puerto Madero.

In addition, there will be cuts in the interior of the province of Buenos Aires (Route 11 Mar del Plata, Route 9 and Route 188 of San Nicolás, Route 3 of Bahía Blanca and the Necochea Suspension Bridge), in San Juan, Córdoba, La Rioja, Among Ríos, Santa Fe, Chaco, Misiones, Corrientes, Formosa, Chubut, Santa Cruz, Santiago del Estero, Neuquén, Río Negro, Tucumán, Jujuy, Catamarca, Salta and Tierra del Fuego.