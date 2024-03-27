MTA Board gives green light to congestion pricing

It’s official now. The MTA board gave the green light on Wednesday to the congestion tolling plan, ahead of its launch this summer.

Drivers of standard vehicles entering Manhattan below 60th Street will be charged $15 during peak hours and $3.75 off-peak.

Trucks with loads will pay a fee of $24, while large trucks will have to pay $36.

From the MTA X account, this is the message that was read:

Today is a historic day: The MTA Board has voted to approve toll rates for the nation’s first congestion pricing program. This program will reduce traffic in Manhattan’s central business district, reduce pollution, and provide critical funding for transit improvements. The vote comes after an extensive outreach period – with tens of thousands of people weighing in through comments and at public hearings – and the FHWA determining there was no significant impact. We are very grateful to all those who took the time to share their views. The approved toll rates match those recommended last year by the Traffic Mobility Review Board. We are ready for the next steps, and hope to launch the program shortly.

It’s a historic day: Today, the MTA Board voted to approve the toll rates for the nation’s first congestion pricing program. This program will reduce traffic in Manhattan’s central business district, reduce pollution, and provide critical funding for transit improvements. — MTA (@MTA) March 27, 2024

However, the plan has some exceptions.

Emergency vehicles and most buses will not have to pay a fare.

Motorcyclists and drivers who make more than 10 trips per month will have a 50% discount.

Those entering at intersections that are already tolled will also receive a $5 discount.

Lisa Daglian, Executive Director of the MTA Permanent Citizens Advisory (PCAC) STMT, added: “Our only regret is that the three rider representatives were unable to join their MTA Board colleagues in this momentous vote. ”

