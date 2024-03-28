MTA calls to sign up for the Fair Rate plan

MTA officials are holding today what they call the biggest day of sign-up for the Fair Fares program, which offers 50 percent discounts on tickets for low-income New Yorkers.

There is an information and registration location for each county.

The MTA posted a message on social media on Wednesday about the so-called Fair Fares Action Day, stating:

“Tomorrow (March 28) is our Fair Rates Action Day! We will have team members at stations across the city helping eligible New York City residents sign up for a 50% discount on their subway and bus trips.

“Get more information 👇

Tomorrow (March 28th) is our Fair Fares Day of Action! We’ll have team members at stations across the city helping eligible NYC residents sign up for a 50% discount on their subway and bus rides. Learn more 👇 — MTA (@MTA) March 27, 2024

These serve from 9 in the morning until noon at the following subway stations:

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx

Roosevelt Avenue and 74th Street Station in Queens

Saint George and Staten Island y el Barclays Center and Brooklyn.

A Manhattanattention is from 2:30 to 5:30 in the afternoon at the 116th Street and Lexington Avenue station.

We invite you to visit us on the new NY1 Noticias channel on WhatsApp. There you will find the most relevant news about what is happening in New York, as well as other coverage about the rest of the country, Latin America and the world. click in this link to access the channel. We thank you in advance if you become one of our followers and express your reaction to what we publish with an emoji.