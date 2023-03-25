Murillo Karam returned to Reclusorio Norte

Mexico City.- After a week of being hospitalized in the Medical Tower of the Tepepan Prison, this afternoon capital authorities took Jesús Murillo Karam back to the North Prison.

Local officials confirmed that at around 1:00 p.m. agents of the procedural police from the Secretariat of Citizen Security of Mexico City began the transfer of the former Attorney General of the Republic.

Murillo arrived at the Tepepan Medical Tower on March 17, at the request of his lawyers and family, who said that in the previous days he had suffered recurring crises derived from his high blood pressure problems.

In a statement, they reported that he had registered levels of 190/112 and even higher indicators in his blood pressure.

At the end of last year, Murillo was out of the Prison for several weeks due to his various ailments and was even admitted to the National Institute of Cardiology, where he underwent a High-Risk Carotid Endarterectomy surgery.

The former Attorney General has other health conditions such as obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), hypertension, and cerebral vascular obstruction.

The man from Hidalgo was arrested on August 19 and since then he has been imprisoned in the North Prison of this city, prosecuted for the crimes of torture, forced disappearance and against the administration of justice, allegedly committed during the investigation of the Iguala Case.