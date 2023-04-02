Mystery: with cisterns they draw water from the network

In the Region, water scarcity has become a problem that worsened during the summer to extreme levels. As if that were not enough, now there are episodes where large quantities of liquid are “thefted”, carried out with vehicles and operators who connect extractor hoses to the ABSA public network.

This was pointed out yesterday by frontists in the area of ​​56 and 132 of Los Hornos, after spotting a large vehicle with a trailer extracting water from the network with a huge hose.

According to a front operator, “they make a connection with a main pipe, by means of a thick hose, and fill a tank that is in the box of the vehicle.”

Along these lines, he pointed out that “they are stealing water from the network. It’s a white truck that doesn’t even have identification. Nowhere does he say that he is from ABSA. We are aware that these situations also occur in Gonnet. On top of that, when this happens we don’t have pressure in our homes, ”he said.

In that area it was also provided that this “team” arrives in the morning and afternoon. “With the neighbors we do not dare to ask them,” he pointed out.

From ABSA it was indicated that “company personnel have detected the continuity in the theft of network water by companies outside the service. The most recent cases have been detected in Gonnet, City Bell, Los Hornos and in the urban area. On all occasions it was large vehicles subtracting drinking water directly from the network in a completely irregular manner and without any type of authorization,” the state company said.

“This type of illegal activity that involves the manipulation of the networks by third parties not authorized by ABSA, has a direct impact on the quality of service provision to users in the area, causing an immediate loss of pressure,” the borrower said. of water. At the moment, there are no reports of these episodes.

In another order, neighbors of 7 and 511 denounced yesterday the breakage of a pipe, which left “several blocks” without supply. ABSA reported that the breakdown was caused by another company that was carrying out work on the street.