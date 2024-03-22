Nacho sings to La Capital del Sol with Miami

MIAMI.- Nacho surprised his fans today -March 23- social networks by publishing a video recorded from La Capital del Sol, in which he sings Miami.

Although the video is not available on YouTube, as Nacho stated in one of the comments on the publication, the clip already has more than six thousand likes and 273 comments within three hours of its release.

Under the direction of Guillermo Antonio Figueredo Genovese, Nacho appears singing on a yacht in the company of several models who dance to the tropical and urban rhythm of the song.

“I was crazy to return, I missed the patio. The cool moms on the street are in the gym. On every corner this thing catches on, catches on; a new mom is in fashion; a Venezuelan who turns on the rumba; a Cuban who dances it alone. “Long live Miami, I don’t need a Green Card for the party,” sings the artist when referring to the nightlife that is experienced in the city.

New album between Chyno and Nacho

This unexpected release occurs a few days after other news, as the Venezuelan duo Chyno and Nacho announced that they are working on a record production that promises to mark a new stage in their careers.

“Comment ‘I’ if you’re waiting for the album. Comment ‘yes’ if you want the tour. Comment ‘I know’ if you’re going for both. #ETERNAL,” reads @chinoynacho’s Instagram.

Singing together again was a professional desire that both had expressed, but that was on pause due to the health of Jess Miranda, Chyno.