Naples: Will Beto follow Osimhen?

Udinese Calcio’s Beto remained aloof about his future after the 3-1 win against AC Milan. When asked about a possible move to SSC Napoli, the 25-year-old striker kept a low profile, but revealed to ‘Sky Italia’ that he would be looking at a transfer: “If I have a good season, we’ll see what happens. If I don’t have a good season, we’ll still see what happens.”
The Portuguese centre-forward is seen as a potential successor to Victor Osimhen at Napoli. Osimhen could leave the Serie A leaders in the summer for a record fee. Beto scored his ninth goal of the season against Milan yesterday and thanks to strong performances this season he is also on the list at Fiorentina.