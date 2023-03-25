Natanael Cano surprises his fans and gives them money in a club.

The corridos lying down do leave, as he demonstrated Nathanael Cano on his recent visit to Monterrey by giving away thousands of pesos to those who were on their way in one of the clubs from the city. This fact surprised locals and strangers, so the reactions did not wait on social networks.

Through TikTok It was where the gesture made by the famous Mexican regional singer-songwriter was exposed at the “Empire” nightclub, located in San Pedro Garza García, where he began to place some bills inside the drinks of those present.

The atypical event quickly went viral on platforms, leaving the exponent of lying down corridos standing well. “He gave my mom 100 dollars”; “How much is it”; “The best”, reads between the comments. According to the video, while Nathanael surprised the attendees while one of her songs was playing in the establishment.

Natanael Cano starred in a video in which he gives away money while enjoying a night out. In the video circulating on social networks, the singer of hits like CH and pizza”, “PRC” and “AMG” is seen in a nightclub giving money to several of his fans. In the clip you can see that The interpreter gave away thousand-peso bills to each of the fans who approached him.

With an indefinite number of bills, the particular scene takes place while the song “AMG” is played in the background, one of Natanael Cano’s most successful singles, while the singer continues to squander.

What happened to Nathanael Cano?

The “Exuberant Porte” singer He was about to lose his leg after a motorcycle accident, which is why he revealed that he has had a second great opportunity and he does not intend to continue wasting it on vices.

Although his testimony, about the death of his two closest friends, has been well received on social networks, other Internet users have discredited his message, after the crazy life he used to live, as they allege that he is not the one to advise his own followers.

