Nation meets with mayors to define where the Gendarmerie will act: when is it up to La Plata

The Ministry of National Security will launch today the meetings with Buenos Aires mayors to coordinate the tasks of the national security forces in the province of Buenos Aires, as part of the functions of the “Unified Conurbano Command” (CUC) created at the end of March to alleviate the facts of insecurity.

The first meeting will take place today at the headquarters of the security portfolio, official sources reported. Yesterday, Minister Aníbal Fernández had affirmed that he was already working with a “collaboration objective” with the Buenos Aires government.

The meetings will be between the Secretary of Security and Criminal Policy, Mercedes La Gioiosa, and the mayors of Buenos Aires to “continue refining the format” provided for the “participation” of the federal security forces in the district.

In the case of La Plata, this newspaper was able to find out that Mayor Julio Garro’s meeting with La Gioiosa will be next week and the topic to be discussed will be the place where the mobile unit will be installed and “begin to see the hottest neighborhoods in the City”.

Fernández also pointed out that on Monday night the gendarmes began to operate in the public transport circuit of Greater Buenos Aires and affirmed that “they will continue every day and we are working on it.” “Today the gendarmes are working in La Matanza,” he said about the Buenos Aires district where a bus driver from Line 620 was murdered.

On March 27, the Government had ordered the creation of the CUC to provide in a more “efficient” way the security tasks of the federal police and security forces that act in that territory of the province of Buenos Aires.

It was established by resolution 186, which established that the CUC will be made up of 5 commands:

– Command No. 1 – North, with functions in the districts of Escobar, Pilar, General Rodríguez and Marcos Paz.

– Command No. 2 – Northwest, operating in Tiger, San Fernando, San Isidro, Vincent Lopez, San Martin, February Three, Moron, Ituzaingo, Hurlingham, Blackbird, Moreno, San Miguel, Jose C. Peace and Argentine Falklands.

– Command No. 3 – Southwest, with functions in La Matanza.

– Command 4 South: Avellaneda, Lanús, Quilmes, Lomas de Zamora, Esteban Echeverría, Almirante Brown and Ezeiza.

– Command No. 5 South: The Silver, Cove, Berazategui, Florence Varela, President Peron, St. Vincent and Cannules.