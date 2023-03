Nazionali: Milinkovic-Savic, Ilic and Radonjic called up from Serbia – Toro.it

Il ct Stojkovic has directed the cast of the summons for the next party of Serbia: ci sono anche i tre calciatori del Torino

They are also Vanja Milinkovic-Savic, Ivan Ilic and Nemanja Radonjic with the Serbian call for the next European qualification match. The Balkan national will win against Lithuania and Montenegro, respectively on March 24 and 27. Also called up is the former Granada midfielder Sasa Lukic, a former English player from Fulham.

Called Serbia

portieri : Vanja Milinkovic Savic, Predrag Rajkovic, Marko Dmitrovic, Dragan Rosic

defenders: Nikola Milenković, Strahinja Eraković, Nemanja Gudelj, Erhan Mašović, Nemanja Stojić, Strahinja Pavlović

Midfielder : Filip Kostic, Filip Mladenovic, Ivan IlicUroš Račić, Saša Lukić, Marko Grujić, Andrija Živković, Nemanja Radonjic.

attacking: Filip Djuricic, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Dusan Tadic, Lazar Samardzic, Aleksandar Mitrovic, Luka Jovic, Dusan Vlahovic, Dejan Joveljic