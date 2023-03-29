Netanyahu: “We have to move from protest to agreement” – Hola News

Washington, Mar 28 (EFE).- Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said this Wednesday at a virtual summit on democracy organized by Joe Biden that it is time to move from protests to agreement, referring to his controversial judicial reform that it has now been postponed after months of protests.

“The right to protest is sacrosanct, but I believe that the obligation of national leaders is to try to take these issues that generate disputes and make them converge in a prosperous center,” said the Israeli prime minister through a recorded video, which was released. issued along with that of other political leaders.

This is the second edition of the Democracy Summit promoted by Joe Biden in which some leaders such as the president of Costa Rica, Chaves Robles, or that of South Korea, Yook, will participate -in person, but most virtually. Suk-Yeol.

In his speech, Netanyahu referred to the controversial reform and said that it is time to reach “a national consensus.”

“We are in the middle of this very strong debate, I think we have a historic opportunity, an absolute opportunity to strengthen democracy to restore a proper balance between the three branches of government, because that is what protects the rights of the majority and the rights individuals,” he said.

This intervention comes after the scuffle between Biden and Netanyahu, in the distance, over the judicial reform that has caused an unprecedented social fracture in the Hebrew nation, after the American urged the Israeli this week to bury it definitively.

Through a statement, Netanyahu reminded Biden today that Israel “is a sovereign country that makes its decisions by the will of its people and not based on pressure from abroad, even from best friends.”

On Monday Netanyahu announced that he was postponing the processing of the controversial judicial reform in the Knesset (Israeli Parliament) to give time to achieve a broad consensus with the opposition, after three months of massive protests in the streets throughout the country and even the call of a general strike that same day.

In his speech today at the summit, which will be officially inaugurated by Biden himself in a mid-morning speech, Netanyahu defined his counterpart as “a friend for 40 years” and assured that, despite “occasional differences”, the alliance between the United States and Israel “is unbreakable.”

According to Israeli media, Netanyahu has been upset for weeks with Biden because he has not yet been formally invited to the White House since he took over as Israel’s prime minister at the end of December; something that is supposedly due to Washington’s concern about judicial reform.