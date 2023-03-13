Audi launches an electric bicycle that costs the same as one of its cars: what is it like and how much will have to be invested?

This is the new Audi e-tron Electric Mountain Bike with which the German firm plans to break into this market. What advantages does it have?

The German firm Audi decided to bet on the bicycle market with its latest innovation: la nueva Audi e-tron Electric Mountain Bike. It is a limited edition high-end electric mountain bike.

As in the automotive market, sustainable models have gained ground over bicycles. Its ease of use and lower environmental impact allowed it to stand out and in some cases surpass the production of conventional motorized vehicles.

Audi launches its high-end bike: how much does it cost?

From the car company They explained that the sustainable mountain bike will have an estimated value of US$10,200, a price similar to that of a mid-range Audi vehicle. Company sources indicated that it was inspired by its RS Q e-tron E2 model and it will be available in the classic orange and black colors of Dakar.

So far, the Audi e-tron Electric Mountain Bike only is available in the UK, and there are three sizes to choose from. Regarding its functionalities, the bicycle has

Motor Brose de 250W.

720Wh Fantic battery.

I.C.A.S. disc brakes

Öhlins fork and shock.

Sram components for the chain, rear derailleurs and derailleur.

Vittoria brand cover.

Sella Italia seat.

Regarding their formats, the e-tron Eco, Tour, Sport y Boost. The first of them puts electric performance at the forefront and the Tour and Sport modes allow you to use the power of the bicycle to the maximum.



Audi is not the first company -known for engaging in another sector- that decided to innovate with the bicycle market. The smart technology and manufacturing firm Xiaomi also took a similar step with its electric bicycle model, which has a more affordable cost.Well, it’s around $425.

Audi is one of the most influential and prestigious brands in the automobile market. So much so that in fiscal year 2021, said brand produced approximately 1.6 million engines worldwide and last year he mainly highlighted the Audi A3 model.

As for the famous electric format in cars, the Audi e-tron is particularly in demand in the Scandinavian market. In the first half of 2020, Audi delivered 17,641 e-tron models to customers around the world. This translates into 86.8 percent more than the previous year, despite the Covid 19 pandemic.

Audi presented the electric RS E-Tron GT in Argentina

At the Audi Driving Center located in the Buenos Aires Autodromo, Audi Argentina gave free rein to one of the most disruptive models presented in the country in recent times. This is the new RS e-tron GT, the electric sports sedan that arrived in the country in 2022, of which the first units have already disembarked to test and contact possible customers.

During the avant premiere, three copies were exhibited in two different versions and in three colors. In common, they have that both options are coupe, four-door with capacity for five people. They measure 4.99 meters wide, 1.96 meters wide and 1.41 meters high. Its drag coefficient is only 0.24 Cx.

The two, equally, and thanks to the 800 volt technology that they equip, allow very fast charges, with a power of up to 270 kW. Under ideal conditions, with this system, batteries can be recharged from 5% to 80% of their capacity in less than 23 minutes.