How and where to report if a tree fell or the power went out due to the wind?

How airy. Now that we have several days with strong gusts of wind in Mexico City and nearby areas, Here we leave you the information on how and where to report if a tree fell due to the wind.

Generally when this happens the light also goes out, so be very careful.

Photo: @SGIRPC_CDMX

How and where can we report if a tree fell due to the wind

It has been several days since Civil Protection of Mexico City has activated the yellow alert due to wind sources for several municipalities. We saw downed trees, reports of structures moving dangerously, etc.

ButHow and where can we report if a tree fell due to the wind on our street or if the power went out due to the wind blow?

Photo: CDMX firefighters

If the fall of the tree presents an emergency risk situation, call 911 to coordinate the arrival of the corresponding services.

In the same way you can let the authorities know that a tree fell by speaking Locatel number 5658 1111 or by dialing *0311. You can also do it online on the website.

Right there you can follow up on the report.

Photo: LOCATEL

The other option is to report it directly to the Chilean Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection at number 5683 2222. To talk to the Fire Department, you just have to dial 068.

If the tree or structure that fell due to the wind affected the electricity or internet cables, the companies will receive the report and work to restore the service.

To report that the power went out, all you have to do is send the necessary information to the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE). You can do it through their website, by dialing 071 or directly at any Customer Service center.

Just keep on hand the service number that is at the top right of your receipt, the complete address with some references and your telephone number.

Photo: Andrea Murcia-Cuartoscuro.

Here we also leave you some recommendations that we have to take into account when it is very windy, such as securing objects that can fall.

