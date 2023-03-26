Schools, prepaid, transportation and rents go up

There are more and more rates and prices for regulated services that have a monthly increase, either through agreements between the parties with the Government for a predetermined update due to the variation in the CPI of the previous INDEC, which continues to put pressure on rate acceleration of inflation.

Among the increases that will be applied next month are the transportation items in the AMBA (6.6% for bus and train fares); electric power in the AMBA; private schools (3.8%); prepaid medicine (2.36%); rentals (92.5% per year), among others.

Prepaid medicine is another service that has a monthly update mechanism. In this case, the quotas rise according to the variation of the health cost index -which measures the expenses in human resources, medicines and inputs- and which is applied to all users, except for those with incomes below six minimum wages. ($406,458 in February, rises to $482,052 in April).

This year an increase scheme was defined for private schools that have a state subsidy. After a 16.38% increase applied in March, during April the quotas will have an adjustment of 3.35%. This increase will be repeated monthly until June.

And AMBA electric power users will have an increase in rates in April, to which one more will be added later from June, according to Infobae.