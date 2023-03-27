Netflix: Program in April 2023 – all new series & films

Netflix names the program for April 2023. A number of new ones will also start in the new month Series and films from the streaming provider: In our overview you can find out which content will soon be included in the program – together with the individual dates. As One of the highlights of the service is the comedy series Beef out. In it, road aggression spirals out of control and two strangers clash. “In the deeply moving, darkly humorous series, Danny Cho (Steven Yeun), an unsuccessful handyman with complexes, and Amy Lau (Ali Wong), a self-made entrepreneur with the perfect life, spiral ever deeper into their frenzy. When they don’t slamming on the brakes threatens to destroy their lives and relationships,” Netflix said. The launch is scheduled for April 6th.

A day later, on April 7th, the drama series starts Transatlantic in the Netflix program. “Marseille in 1940-1941. An international group of young heroes risk their lives to save more than two thousand refugees from occupied France – including many literary and artistic figures who are on the list of most wanted persons under National Socialism”, writes the provider. In the film area, the fantasy flick Chupa goes online on April 7th: While visiting his family in Mexico, a lonely boy befriends a mystical creature and then embarks on the adventure of a lifetime.

New series on Netflix in April 2023

War Sailor: Miniseries – April 2, 2023

La firma – April 4, 2023

BEEF – April 6, 2023

Bendo – April 7, 2023

Transatlantic – April 7, 2023

Divorce Attorney Shin – April 8, 2023

Moved In When Mother-In-Law: Season 2 – April 12, 2023

Florida Man – April 13, 2023

Obsession – April 13, 2023

Queenmaker – April 14, 2023

Diplomatic Relations – April 20, 2023

Toothpari: When Love Bites – April 20, 2023

Indian Matchmaking: Season 3 – April 21, 2023

Rough Diamonds – April 21, 2023

Workin’ Moms: Season 7 – April 26, 2023

El amor después del amor – April 26, 2023

Always There for You: Season 2 – Part 2 – April 27, 2023

The Nurse – April 27, 2023

Sweet Tooth: Season 2 – April 27, 2023

King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch – April 28, 2023

Welcome to Eden: Season 2 – COMING SOON

Club Kecanduan Mantan – AVAILABLE SOON

New movies on Netflix in April 2023

Weathering—April 1, 2023

Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign – April 7, 2023

Ah Belinda – April 7, 2023

Chupa – April 7, 2023

Hunger – April 8, 2023

Operation: Nation – April 12, 2023

Queens on the Run – April 14, 2023

Phenomena – April 14, 2023

Seven Kings Must Die – April 14, 2023

Power Rangers: Once & Always – April 19, 2023

A Tourist’s Guide to Love – April 21, 2023

One More Time – April 21, 2023

Boga Boga – April 21, 2023

Bitter vodka and sweet kisses – April 26, 2023

The Awkward Weekend – April 27, 2023

The Matchmaker – April 27, 2023

AKA – April 28, 2023

New documentaries

Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now – April 5, 2023

American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing – April 12, 2023

How to Get Rich – April 18, 2023

A very long third date – April 18, 2023

In the Kingdom of the Chimpanzee – April 19, 2023

comedy specials

CELESTE BARBER Fine, thanks – April 12, 2023

Mo’Nique: My Name is Mo’Nique – April 4, 2023

Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman – April 11, 2023

John Mulaney: Baby J – April 25, 2023

Netflix Kids & Family

Oggy Oggy: Season 2 – April 17, 2023

CoComelon: Season 8 – April 10, 2023

Boss Baby: Back to Diapers: Season 2 – April 13, 2023

Ada Twist: Season 4 – April 22, 2023

Sharkdog: Season 3 – April 27, 2023

Netflix: Licensed titles in April 2023

Kiss Me Frog – April 1, 2023

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable – April 1, 2023

Paw Patrol: The Movie – April 1, 2023

The Green Knight – April 1, 2023

Takeover – Fully Swapped – April 3, 2023

Pelican Blood – April 6, 2023

Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Season 13 – April 15, 2023

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 8 – April 15, 2023

Laura’s Star and the Dream Monsters – April 15, 2023

Bibi Blocksberg and the Mystery of the Blue Owls – April 15, 2023

Departures by the end of March 2023

Individual series and films must also leave the Netflix program by the end of March 2023. Bohemian Rhapsody, Paranormal Activity 2 and Megamind are only available until the end of the month. Netflix is ​​also dropping content like Shrek: The Daredevil Hero and Shrek: The Daredevil Hero Returns, Men’s Hearts…The Big, Big Love, Monsters vs. Aliens and Meet the Blacks until March 31st.