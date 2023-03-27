Netflix: Program in April 2023 – all new series & films

Netflix names the program for April 2023. A number of new ones will also start in the new month Series and films from the streaming provider: In our overview you can find out which content will soon be included in the program – together with the individual dates. As One of the highlights of the service is the comedy series Beef out. In it, road aggression spirals out of control and two strangers clash. “In the deeply moving, darkly humorous series, Danny Cho (Steven Yeun), an unsuccessful handyman with complexes, and Amy Lau (Ali Wong), a self-made entrepreneur with the perfect life, spiral ever deeper into their frenzy. When they don’t slamming on the brakes threatens to destroy their lives and relationships,” Netflix said. The launch is scheduled for April 6th.
A day later, on April 7th, the drama series starts Transatlantic in the Netflix program. “Marseille in 1940-1941. An international group of young heroes risk their lives to save more than two thousand refugees from occupied France – including many literary and artistic figures who are on the list of most wanted persons under National Socialism”, writes the provider. In the film area, the fantasy flick Chupa goes online on April 7th: While visiting his family in Mexico, a lonely boy befriends a mystical creature and then embarks on the adventure of a lifetime.
New series on Netflix in April 2023
- War Sailor: Miniseries – April 2, 2023
- La firma – April 4, 2023
- BEEF – April 6, 2023
- Bendo – April 7, 2023
- Transatlantic – April 7, 2023
- Divorce Attorney Shin – April 8, 2023
- Moved In When Mother-In-Law: Season 2 – April 12, 2023
- Florida Man – April 13, 2023
- Obsession – April 13, 2023
- Queenmaker – April 14, 2023
- Diplomatic Relations – April 20, 2023
- Toothpari: When Love Bites – April 20, 2023
- Indian Matchmaking: Season 3 – April 21, 2023
- Rough Diamonds – April 21, 2023
- Workin’ Moms: Season 7 – April 26, 2023
- El amor después del amor – April 26, 2023
- Always There for You: Season 2 – Part 2 – April 27, 2023
- The Nurse – April 27, 2023
- Sweet Tooth: Season 2 – April 27, 2023
- King of Collectibles: The Goldin Touch – April 28, 2023
- Welcome to Eden: Season 2 – COMING SOON
- Club Kecanduan Mantan – AVAILABLE SOON
New movies on Netflix in April 2023
- Weathering—April 1, 2023
- Kings of Mulberry Street: Let Love Reign – April 7, 2023
- Ah Belinda – April 7, 2023
- Chupa – April 7, 2023
- Hunger – April 8, 2023
- Operation: Nation – April 12, 2023
- Queens on the Run – April 14, 2023
- Phenomena – April 14, 2023
- Seven Kings Must Die – April 14, 2023
- Power Rangers: Once & Always – April 19, 2023
- A Tourist’s Guide to Love – April 21, 2023
- One More Time – April 21, 2023
- Boga Boga – April 21, 2023
- Bitter vodka and sweet kisses – April 26, 2023
- The Awkward Weekend – April 27, 2023
- The Matchmaker – April 27, 2023
- AKA – April 28, 2023
New documentaries
- Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now – April 5, 2023
- American Manhunt: The Boston Marathon Bombing – April 12, 2023
- How to Get Rich – April 18, 2023
- A very long third date – April 18, 2023
- In the Kingdom of the Chimpanzee – April 19, 2023
comedy specials
- CELESTE BARBER Fine, thanks – April 12, 2023
- Mo’Nique: My Name is Mo’Nique – April 4, 2023
- Leanne Morgan: I’m Every Woman – April 11, 2023
- John Mulaney: Baby J – April 25, 2023
Netflix Kids & Family
- Oggy Oggy: Season 2 – April 17, 2023
- CoComelon: Season 8 – April 10, 2023
- Boss Baby: Back to Diapers: Season 2 – April 13, 2023
- Ada Twist: Season 4 – April 22, 2023
- Sharkdog: Season 3 – April 27, 2023
Netflix: Licensed titles in April 2023
- Kiss Me Frog – April 1, 2023
- JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable – April 1, 2023
- Paw Patrol: The Movie – April 1, 2023
- The Green Knight – April 1, 2023
- Takeover – Fully Swapped – April 3, 2023
- Pelican Blood – April 6, 2023
- Keeping Up with the Kardashians: Season 13 – April 15, 2023
- The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Season 8 – April 15, 2023
- Laura’s Star and the Dream Monsters – April 15, 2023
- Bibi Blocksberg and the Mystery of the Blue Owls – April 15, 2023
Departures by the end of March 2023
Individual series and films must also leave the Netflix program by the end of March 2023. Bohemian Rhapsody, Paranormal Activity 2 and Megamind are only available until the end of the month. Netflix is also dropping content like Shrek: The Daredevil Hero and Shrek: The Daredevil Hero Returns, Men’s Hearts…The Big, Big Love, Monsters vs. Aliens and Meet the Blacks until March 31st.