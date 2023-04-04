Netherlands: train derailment leaves one dead and around 30 injured

According to the emergency services, 19 people were seriously injured and taken to hospital.

The derailment of a passenger train killed one person and injured 30, including 19 seriously, on Tuesday April 4 in Voorschoten (Netherlands), the emergency services reported. “Eleven people were collected from local residents, while the seriously injured were taken to hospital”, said the same source. According to the newspaper The Telegraph (in Dutch)about fifty passengers were on board the train.

The accident occurred on the railway connecting the cities of Leiden and The Hague, in the south of the country. The train derailed around 3:25 a.m. after hitting construction equipment on the track, emergency services said. “The front part of the train ended up in a meadow” and a fire, now extinguished, broke out in the back, according to The Telegraph. “Specialists are at work to secure the trainont added rescue. The cause of the accident is under investigation.” According to the Dutch newspaper“no hazardous substances were released during the collision”.