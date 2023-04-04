Donald Trump is indicted – New York in full swing

It was on March 30 this year that the Attorney General’s Office in Manhattan confirmed that Donald Trump is being indicted.

According to porn actor Stormy Daniels, Donald Trump allegedly started an affair with her in 2006. Ten years later, during the presidential election, she allegedly received $130,000 in exchange for signing a nondisclosure agreement. During the investigation, which has been ongoing since 2018, it has been investigated, among other things, whether the payments to Daniels have been recorded incorrectly.

Will be photographed

Trump landed in New York on Monday afternoon and, according to CNN, will have spent the night of Tuesday in the Trump Tower skyscraper.

During the court hearings, starting at 2:15 p.m. local time, Donald Trump will, among other things, be photographed and leave his fingerprints. He will also be formally charged and face a judge. According to the legal system, the former president should not be treated differently than other American citizens.

“No threat image at this time”

Ahead of the court hearings, thousands of police officers have been called in extra in New York. Riot fences have been erected around the court and large parts of the traffic are blocked off.

– Right now there is no threat to the court or Donald Trump, according to the police, says SVT’s foreign reporter Stefan Åsberg.

