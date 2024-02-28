New designs for outdoor dining in the city

This summer the city’s restaurants will have temporary outdoor structures so their diners can enjoy the good weather.

The Department of Transportation collaborated with the architectural design studio “WXY” and the manufacturer “SITU” to propose four types of prefabricated dining structures, which will conform to the new municipal regulations on permanent outdoor dining areas, which will come into force this year.

One of the structures will have a thinner awning, another will have a hard awning, and there will also be ones that will be built to accommodate a slope or structures in a floating parking lane.

“A program that we learned a lot from Covid. People supported the program, but people said ‘we want to improve the quality of life'”said the Commissioner of the city’s Transportation Department, Ydanis Rodríguez.

On the other hand, restaurant owners also show their support for the initiative.

“Security is much greater than before, cleaning is going to be much better also because of the way they have designed the floor, and… we are very happy about that,” says Jimmy Lozano, owner of the Warique restaurant.

According to municipal authorities, the new structures are easy to assemble and dismantle, taking into account the safety of pedestrians and diners, as well as issues related to quality of life, such as rats, according to those responsible for the new designs. ±os.

…

We invite you to visit us on the new NY1 Noticias channel on WhatsApp. There you will find the most relevant news about what is happening in New York, as well as other coverage about the rest of the country, Latin America and the world. click in this link to access the channel. We thank you in advance if you become one of our followers and express your reaction to what we publish with an emoji.