Tremont Avenue accessible to people with disabilities

MTA officials indicate that the Tremont Avenue subway station in the Bronx is now fully accessible to people with disabilities.

The station, through which line B and D trains run, has three new elevators, two reconstructed staircases and new platform edges.

The repairs are part of a three-station subway improvement package, which also includes the 149th Street and Grand Concourse stations.

These renovations follow the MTA’s $5.2 billion Capital Plan investment to make more stations accessible to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act of 1990.

