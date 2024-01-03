New laws that we must take into account

MIAMI.- Between the New laws which were adopted by the state Congress during the 2023 legislature, or the special session it held at the end of the year, stand out from the expansion of a state traffic law to stricter than federal rules on investments in Iran.

In addition, other rules have been adjusted, such as making campground reservations until the end of a program that provides credits to frequent road toll users.

One of the most notable changes is the expansion of the “move over” law, which previously required slowing down when a police vehicle, ambulance or maintenance or construction personnel was working on the side of the road and now requires law HB 425 requires reducing speed by about 20 miles per hour less than the speed limit posted on the road, as well as leaving the lane to move away from the occupied area.

Failure to comply with this rule would result in a fine of up to $158 for a non-criminal traffic violation.

Other standards

Likewise, the year-long program that grants credits to frequent users of toll roads ends.

The courtesy rule provided 50% credits to those who used SunPass payment or other authorized digital means and who made 35 or more toll road trips in a month.

How a bucket of cold water is the new state standard SB 774 that requires mayors and other elected municipal and county officials to present more detailed financial information on issues such as income, assets and liabilities.

A similar law already exists for elected state officials.

Separately, the Florida Department of Financial Services adopted an overall 15.1% decrease in workers’ compensation insurance rates, although rates may vary for individual businesses.

With the return to school after the holidays, Floridians will be able to waive sales tax on back-to-school items through January 14.

In this way, the 6% tax will no longer be paid on school supplies such as folders, adhesive tapes, colored pencils, paper, lunch boxes, rulers, staplers and scissors, among others.

Likewise, you can buy personal computers, tablets and certain components up to $1,500.

Additionally, the State of Florida will not charge taxes on purchases of other items associated with back to school, such as clothing, footwear and certain accessories that cost $100 or less, as well as basic school supplies that cost $100 or less. 50 dollars or less.

Further

The law is very important HB121 which expands eligibility for health coverage for children under 18 years of age in the subsidized KidCare program, based on household income.

In other matters, the new law, HB 109, makes it easier for Floridians to make reservations for trailer parks 11 months in advance, while those who do not live in Florida will have to do so 10 months in advance.

SB144 establishes that county courts must provide space for breastfeeding, with some exceptions.

On the other hand, the state Congress enacted the law HB5Cwhich goes into effect on January 10, to expand the list of companies that cannot do business with Florida because they are related to investments in Iran.

The federal government has imposed a wide range of economic sanctions against Iran in the decades since the 1979 hostage-taking at the U.S. Embassy in Tehran, but each state can expand the rules.

Under the expansion, companies will be added to the list if more than 10% of total revenue or assets are linked to Iran and involve economic sectors such as energy, manufacturing or shipping.

However, companies can avoid being added to the list by demonstrating “substantial measures” to correct problems flagged by the state.