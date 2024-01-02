Man found dead inside plane engine in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A man was found dead inside a plane engine Monday night at Salt Lake City International Airport after police said he opened an emergency door, walked onto the tarmac and climbed into the plane’s engine. .

Officers found the 30-year-old unconscious inside a wing engine of a commercial airliner packed with passengers, Salt Lake City police said Tuesday. The plane was on a de-icing pad and was not powered on, according to a preliminary investigation.

Police did not release the man’s identity or cause of death.

The manager of a store located inside the airport reported some disturbances shortly before 10 p.m., informing the Airport Control Center operators that he had seen a man pass through the emergency exit.

Passengers were evacuated from the plane and general airport operations were not affected, according to police.

An airport spokesperson did not immediately respond to email and phone messages seeking comment.

Source: With information from AP