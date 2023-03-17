New from Netflix, Prime Video and Disney Plus this week (03/17/2023)

This week we highlighted the new season of Sombra e Ossos on Netflix and a new episode of The Mandalorian on Disney Plus. Now it’s time to update the weekly list with everything that will arrive in the next 7 days on Disney Plus, Prime Video and also on Netflix.


See all the news for each streaming platform through the links below:

Prime Video

  • Perfect Addiction — 3/24
  • Pedro Coelho 2: The Fugitive — 03/24
  • Dial Jane — 03/24

Netflix

  • Gabby’s Magic House – Season 7 — 03/20
  • Where is Our Human? – Season 1 — 03/21
  • Invisible City – Season 2 — 22/03
  • Your Kingdom – Season 2 — 22/03
  • The Siege of Waco — 22/03
  • The Night Agent – Season 1 — 23/03
  • Wedding Is Blind – Season 4 — 24/03
  • Atlanta – Season 3 — 24/03

disney plus

  • The Mandalorian – new episode — 03/22
  • The Bad Batch – new episode — 03/22
  • The Ark of Giraffes — 03/24

