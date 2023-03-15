Newcomers & returnees: 18 candidates for the DFB team

Tor

Manuel Neuer (FC Bayern) is out, the in-form Marc-André ter Stegen (FC Barcelona) moves into the goal. Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt) will stay with the team. Duel for the place as number three Oliver Baumannwho is in a relegation battle with TSG Hoffenheim, and Bernd Leno (Fulham FC). Both were not in the World Cup squad.

external defence

The Leipzig duo Lukas Klostermann and David Raum didn’t really get going after the World Cup. At times even their compatriots walked them Benjamin Henrichs and Marcel Halstenberg down the rank. Both are therefore almost automatically an issue for Hansi Flick. At Borussia Dortmund is currently convincing Marius Wolf back right. It would be the first DFB nomination for the 27-year-old. Werder Bremen Mitchell Weiser is playing a fabulous season, but is currently flirting with a change of federation to Algeria. For rear left also comes Philipp Max eligible as a returnee. The winter move to Eintracht Frankfurt was a hit for both sides. World Cup driver Christian Günter (SC Freiburg) should be nominated again.

home defence

Dortmund’s Niklas Süle and Nico Schlotterbeck and Antonio Rüdiger (Real Madrid) have secured their places, Matthias Ginter (SC Freiburg) is the fourth man. Armel Bella Kotchap (FC Southampton) was allowed to get a taste of the World Cup. Now push along Malick Thiaw (AC Milan) another young centre-back at his club. Moritz Jenz has also stabilized the defense of Schalke 04 noticeably since January. For both it would be the first invitation to the senior national team.

Central midfield

With Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City) staying at home expecting his first child, a spot will automatically become available. BVB six Emre Canafter all already decorated with 37 senior internationals, is a hot candidate for a return. Maximilian Arnold (VfL Wolfsburg) was under Flick before the World Cup and just missed the train to Qatar. The same applies to Anton Stach (Mainz 05). Other debut candidates: Rani Khedira (Union Berlin) and Vitaly Janelt (FC Brentford).

Attacking midfield

Flick will initially do without Thomas Müller (FC Bayern) to give younger players like club colleague Jamal Musiala and Kai Havertz (FC Chelsea) more room to develop. exceptional talent Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen) returns to the DFB team after tearing his cruciate ligament. Also Marco Reus (Borussia Dortmund, missed the World Cup) praised Flick. His teammate Julian Brandt is injured. Before that, the blond boy was in top form and should soon be making more appearances in the DFB team.

attack

Niclas Füllkrug (Werder Bremen) showed as a joker at the World Cup that a real centre-forward is good for the national team. For now, he’s number one in attack. As an alternative is currently pressing Exile Berisha (FC Augsburg) on. The edgy 24-year-old fulfills the job profile of the clear nine. Unlike the variable, lightning-fast and immensely strong header Kevin Damage. At FC Brentford, the 21-year-old has only been a joker so far. But maybe he can also be considered for this role with the DFB team.

This is what Flick’s 26-man squad could look like

Tor: Marc-André ter Stegen, Kevin Trapp, Oliver Baumann

Defense: Niklas Süle, Nico Schlotterbeck, Antonio Rüdiger, Matthias Ginter, Malick Thiaw, Marius Wolf, Benjamin Henrichs, David Raum, Christian Günter

Midfield: Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sané, Florian Wirtz, Emre Can, Maximilian Arnold, Mario Götze, Marco Reus, Jonas Hofmann

Attack: Kai Havertz, Niclas Füllkrug, Mergim Berisha