Champions League: why Lyonnaises and Parisiennes can worry before their quarter-final return?

With the exception of the 2013-2014 season, France has never been without a representative in the semi-finals since the introduction of the new competition format in 2010.

They are back to the wall. Respectively beaten at home by Wolfsburg and Chelsea (1-0) in the quarter-final first leg of the Champions League, Parisiennes and Lyonnaises play the return match, Thursday March 30. Undefeated in the league, PSG seem much less serene in Europe and will have to do violence to win, in Germany (6:45 p.m.), a fourth consecutive participation in the semi-finals. Eight times winners of the competition, the Fenottes will have the obligation to achieve a feat in English lands (9 p.m.), where their status as a European ogre will be called into question. This is not necessarily the time for optimism. Focus in three points, on the weaknesses of the two French teams.

Brand absentees

If PSG and OL benefit from financial means allowing them to have large numbers, up to their ambitions, some players will be missing on Thursday. On the Paris Saint-Germain side, Elisa De Almeida is suspended following her red card in the first leg, while Jackie Groenen was injured in the league and is not available for this second leg. Absent for several weeks, the summer recruit Amanda Ilestedt will miss another major deadline for her club. For the Fenottes, the international Griedge Mbock and Catarina Macario will not be able to defend their colors at Stamford Bridge. Note all the same, the return of Ada Hegerberg for Lyon, the Norwegian returned from a long absence (since September 2) on the ground on the occasion of the last day of the championship.

A worrying lack of efficiency for PSG

Dominating in the first leg, the Parisiennes did not however manage to shake the German nets. A glaring lack of efficiency, which translates into a record of only two small goals, during their last three outings (Thonon Evian, Wolfsburg and Montpellier). And if the absences should not help the club of the capital at the level of the offensive sector (in particular that of long duration of Marie-Antoinette Katoto), it is Kadidiatou Diani who crystallizes a large part of the attention. Undoubtedly destabilized by the Kheira Hamraoui affair, in which his companion and adviser is involved, the Parisian star is marking time. Last Sunday, she first missed a penalty then, captain’s armband around her arm, she went out of her way, ending the match with a red card after an altercation with the Montpellier goalkeeper.

For a year, Chelsea have never broken at home

With the exception of a very heavy defeat against Arsenal in the group stage (1-5 at Parc OL), Olympique Lyonnais has had a relatively decent Champions League campaign so far. The real shadow on the board is however the most important, with this second home defeat against Chelsea, which could cost him dearly. By losing (1-0), the Fenottes condemned themselves to winning at Stamford Bridge in the return match. A challenge that is not obvious, as the Londoners reign at home. It’s very simple, since a defeat against Manchester City in the league on March 3, 2022, the Blues have won their 19 games played, pushed into extra time only once, always by Manchester City. PSG learned it the hard way, beaten (3-0) last December.