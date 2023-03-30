Nike enters the Liga MX Femenil as a ball sponsor

What elegance from France! The Liga MX Femenil has taken a new step in its development at a commercial level, since starting with the Apertura 2023 tournament, The Mexican tournament will have its own ball sponsor, once the popcorn brand confirmed its foray into national soccer.

The Liga MX Femenil will have its own brand of balls

Until the Clausura 2023 tournament, the same brand that supplies balls in the Men’s MX League is the same one that supplies balls to the Women’s MX League, with the same design, However, from the following campaign, which launches the new women’s World Cup cycle, the American brand will be present in all the matches of the Mexican tournament.

This is the ball used to play in Liga MX

Throughout history in short tournaments, Liga MX has been played with balls of the brand that we currently know and for a brief period it gave way to another brand that until recently provided balls to the NBA.

The new sponsor of the Liga MX Femenil already has experience in other women’s leagues, such as This is the case of the NWSL and the Super League of England. In these leagues, all matches are played with balls from the American firm.

This is the WNSL ball / Getty Images

“To be a self-sustaining League, nWe need brands with the same values ​​as the Liga BBVA MX Femenil to keep us authentic on our way. In that sense, Nike has shown its commitment to strengthen the wings that this industry needs to keep flying and keep growing.” indicated Mariana Gutiérrez in a statement of Liga MX.

The popcorn will enter a League marked by great contrasts

The same brand was in charge of providing the balls in the Women’s World CupAlthough for this 2023 it will be the same brand that provides the balls in the men’s World Cups.

In this way, the American brand will enter a league marked by great contrasts, in which we have teams that invest and take women’s soccer seriously and others that give uniforms to their players with work (coff, coff Necaxa).

