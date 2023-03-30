Indomitable is close to reaching the postseason

Without much difficulty and with players who are generally on the bench, the Indomitables of Ciudad Juárez left the Mineros de Parral out of the postseason in the last commitment of this team within the State Basketball League (LBE).

Despite the fact that the Juárez club jumped with its starting players during the start of the game, the quick advantage they managed to acquire on the scoreboard caused Javier Mendoza, the team’s coach, to choose to rotate his elements to give opportunities to the youngest, in addition to taking care of his starting lineup for the next commitment with the Dorados de Chihuahua tomorrow, as players like Jordan Dickerson, who scored five doubles and two free throws, were hurt by the visiting team.

Between youngsters and veterans, Mendoza rotated more than ten players during the match, with Carlos Ramírez as his most outstanding element during the match as the player scored nine doubles, one triple and made a free throw to add 22 points to his team.

The Colts player, Ray Gallegos, closely followed the total number of baskets scored by his teammate, as he made seven triples during the match, to give his team 21 points, which together with the six triples and a double by Gabriel ” El Zurdo” Vázquez sentenced the defeat of a weak team from Parral, in which the highlight was the participation of captain Kennet Collins.

The guard player for the Miners scored 52 of his team’s 115 points, as his multiple leaks to the basket added a total of 15 doubles, in addition to being frequently in charge of taking free throws for his team with ten appearances against you basket it and four doubles.

Along with Brayan Jones and Juan Ramírez, the American captain was the most lucid that the Miners presented in their last game of the season. However, the points in the general table will not be enough for Mineros to reach the postseason, in which the first two guests have already arrived, they are the Toros de la Laguna and the Dorados de Chihuahua.

The last two places can be defined this weekend. Although the Indios de Ciudad Juárez still have a game pending against the Indomables on April 5, in which the colts could leave out their second team during the regular season.