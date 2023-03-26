Bundesliga duo competes for Gazibegovic

Jusuf Gazibegovic is an integral part of Sturm Graz. The right-back is a regular and top performer in coach Christian Ilzer’s team. The 23-year-old can now also look back on six appearances in the jersey of the Bosnian national team. That also puts Gazibegovic on the radar of two Bundesliga clubs.

According to ‘Sportske novosti’, 1. FC Köln and Hertha BSC should try to get the defensive player. According to the Croatian daily sports newspaper, some clubs asked Grazers in winter, but were put off. In winter, the Austrians didn’t want to let the up-and-coming professional go.

The situation could be different in the summer. Gazibegovic still has a contract in Sturm that is valid until 2026, so the Grazers have no pressure to sell. Nevertheless, the Bundesliga club would be willing to give up the native of Salzburg if a satisfactory offer arrives.