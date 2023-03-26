Divers : the loneliness of Davies...

Often looked up to for their popularity and their financial well-being, professional gamblers nonetheless remain men, who sometimes lead a much less lavish life than one might imagine. Bayern Munich left-back Alphonso Davies (22 years old, 22 games and 1 goal in the Bundesliga this season), spoke frankly on the subject, expressing his loneliness and boredom.

“The life of a professional footballer is great, without a doubt. To relax and enjoy life. But after training there is nothing to do, began the Canadian international on his Twitch channel. For me, Since I have no family and my girlfriend doesn’t live with me, I’m single. I probably have five friends. I’m a ‘popular loser’. It’s kind of scary not having something do, especially when all your friends have a job.” Particularly strong words.