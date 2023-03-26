“Let’s not provoke”: The controversial opinion of the Cruz Azul manager on harassment in the Women’s MX League

The departure of Scarlett Camberos from the Liga MX Femenil for harassment has left a space that is difficult to fill and reactions that regret the harassment he suffered. Nevertheless, the controversy reached Cruz Azul Femenil with the position of its technical director, Cecilia Cabrera.

Questioned about the situation experienced by the majority of soccer players, assured that they should know that they are exposed. Likewise, he stressed that they should avoid falling into these situations. It all happened in the post-match conference between Cruz Azul Femenil vs Juárez, which by the way had a goal scored with his hand (and you can see it here).

“The first thing is to make ourselves aware of where we stand. The girls, because they are public figures, have to be very careful in their social networks. That we are not the ones that cause that kind of thing to happen. And if they happen to us, here at the club we are about to take an initiative to have all the girls with information“Said the Cruz Azul Femenil strategist.

With the passing of the hours, surprise and indignation stood out on social networks. Likewise, a greater gender perspective was requested in this type of statement. The example of Scarlett Camberos was very clear, since the victim did not cause them to harass her, nor did they follow her to her house.

Several users on social networks requested training for Cecilia Cabrera to eradicate these comments. Even the actress Vanessa Bauche spoke about it and was ironic about the response of the boss of Cruz Azul Femenil. Of course, it was not the only statement of her in this regard.

Cabrera boasted of the security felt in Cruz Azul Femenil

Despite the controversy at the press conference, it went unnoticed in various media. Political Animal He took up the words of Cecilia Cabrera and there the conversation began around Cruz Azul Femenil.

However, bullying was also addressed in a different way. The trainer explained that Cruz Azul supports its women’s team in every way; In addition, he stressed that the coaching staff and players, including all the women who work at the club, feel calm.

“On this issue of harassment, we must all be willing to do our bit. It continues to be a very cultural issue, since we are children we are not taught certain types of things and many times we see the problem until very advanced.. It is a matter for the whole society. Here at Cruz Azul we all feel very supported and calm. We are exposed but at the club we are protected and we are working on what has happened lately“.

