Formula 1: concern for F1 world champion Verstappen before the race in Saudi Arabia

Max Verstappen easily won the first race of the season in Bahrain.Bild: imago images / NurPhoto

Formula 1

At the start of the new Formula 1 season, world champion Max Verstappen has already delivered properly. At the first race of the new year, Verstappen was right at the front. He mastered the course in Bahrain with ease. The Dutchman and his teammate Sergio Perez had achieved an unchallenged one-two.

However, Verstappen has to tackle the second race of the season under difficult conditions. The 25-year-old professional racer is struggling with health problems.

Max Verstappen postpones arrival for health reasons

The health is the most important thing. This also applies to Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen. And that’s why he’s traveling a day late to the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix. The reason for this is previous stomach problems. Max Verstappen announced this on Thursday.

“Feeling well again after being unfit for a few days with an upset stomach.” Max Verstappen

He reported to his fans on Twitter and informed them about his condition and the late arrival. “Feeling well again after being unfit for a few days with an upset stomach,” he explained. Therefore he had to postpone his flight by one day.

Arrival at Jeddah Corniche Circuit scheduled for Friday

He had to cancel the media activities on Thursday. It was coordinated with the International Automobile Association, said his racing team Red Bull. The Red Bull driver himself announced his arrival at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit for this Friday.

The second race of the season in Saudi Arabia starts on Sunday at 6 p.m. German time. After the dominating start by Verstappen and Red Bull, the main question for the competition is: Can Red Bull be beaten on the demanding street circuit in Jeddah?

“I don’t think it will be easy,” said two-time champion Verstappen with a view to the upcoming race and referred to the different track characteristics. Verstappen comes to the conclusion that you need a fast car. But that’s exactly what Red Bull has.

(With material from dpa and AFP)