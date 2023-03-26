Kerttu Niskanen was awarded for the victory in the distance cup – Yle Sport’s expert Matias Strandvall rates the national team’s season

The 2022–23 cross-country World Cup season is a closed chapter. Kerttu Niskanen was the big blue and white exclamation mark with his third place in the summary and victory in the distance cup.

The Finnish national team gets an eight grade from Yle Sport’s expert Matias Strandvall.

– On the men’s side, it was a weaker start, but a strong finish. Iivo Niskanen did not reach last year’s form, says Strandvall.

Gentlemen Totalcup 1. Johannes Høsflot Klæbo NOR 2 715

2. Pål Golberg NOR 2,243

3. Federico Pellegrino ITA 1 635

22. Perttu Hyvärinen FIN 734 The Distance Cup 1. Pål Golberg NOR 1,258

2. Johannes Høsflot Klæbo NOR 1 154

3. Didrik Tønseth NOR 1,065

11. Perttu Hyvärinen FIN 589 Sprint cupping 1. Johannes Høsflot Klæbo NOR 1 261

2. Lucas Chavanat FROM 907

3. Even Northug NOR 843

16. Niilo Moilanen FIN 448

Strandvall thinks that Kerttu Niskanen’s win in the distance cup is worth celebrating.

– Many have won WC medals and Olympic medals. Very few have managed to perform for an entire season and take a victory in one of the cups.

– Kerttu’s season is brilliant, really good. Even across the board. Also a good Tour de Ski.

Kristsa Pärmäkoski had to settle for an eleventh place in both the overall cup and the distance cup.

– Krista was hit by counter steam, notes Strandvall.

Ladies Totalcup 1. Tiril Udnes Weng NOR

2. Jessie Diggins USA 1 867

3. Kerttu Niskanen FIN 1 840 The Distance Cup 1. Kerttu Niskanen FIN 1 180

2. Jessie Diggins USA 1 086

3. Tiril Udnes Weng NOR Sprint cupping 1. Maja Dahlqvist SWE 944

2. Nadine Fähndich SUI 937

3. Tiril Udnes Weng NOR

17. Jasmi Joensuu FIN 420

Kerttu Niskanen was satisfied when she received her awards in Lahti.

– It is required that you compete a lot and well. You must not get sick even once.

– It has been exciting as I have tried to stay healthy. Now I’m just going to enjoy the end of the season, says Niskanen to Yle.

The season continues with national competitions. In the Finnish Cup, two competition weekends remain: in Enare in a week and in Rovaniemi on April 15-16. Yle broadcasts from both locations.